Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out about the privacy hack she suffered nearly three years ago when nude photos of her went viral, saying that she was “blindsided” and the fear of the same thing happening again is always there.

The 26 year old Hollywood megastar told Vogue for its 125th anniversary in a new interview about the 2014 hacking, saying: “I think people saw it for what it was, which was a sex crime, but that feeling, I haven't been able to get rid of it.”

Edward Majerczyk of Chicago was arrested after police investigated the 2014 ‘celebgate’ affair and pleaded guilty in July last year of stealing images of more than 100 celebs, including Lawrence.

Jennifer Lawrence was just one of the stars who fell victim to the 'celebgate' hacking in 2014

“Having your privacy violated constantly isn't a problem if you're perfect. But if you're human, it's terrifying,” Lawrence continued about the leak. “When my publicist calls me, I'm like, 'Oh, my God, what is it?' Even when it's nothing. I'm always waiting to get blindsided again.”

“It's scary when you feel the whole world judges you.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about her new relationship with director Darren Aronofsky, whom she started dating while they were working on the new movie Mother! together.

“When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is,” Lawrence said about the 48 year old filmmaker, whom she has been dating for the last year.

“For the past year, I've been dealing with him as just a human. I normally don't like Harvard people, because they can't go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard. He's not like that.”

