Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she’s taking a break from acting for a year while she attempts to get "young people engaged politically" and it seems her break is off to an interesting start after she was forced to defend her outfit choice during a photo call for her new film, Red Sparrow.

Jennifer Lawrence's outdoor Red Sparrow outfit choice has caused controversy

The award-winning actress was pictured appearing to shiver in a plunging Versace dress at a London press call while her male colleagues were wrapped up in coats.

Her appearance sparked an online outburst as people criticised the fact she had to stand in the cold in a revealing outfit while her male co-stars wore several layers with one social media user writing: "Just reinforces the film industry's requirement that women be sexy, even if impractical!

"The picture is really dumb! I'm surprised Jennifer Lawrence didn't object. #RedSparrowMovie. "Red Sparrow photos prove being a woman in Hollywood can be very cold."

However, Jennifer, who has starred in the Hunger Games and American Hustle, hit out at the assumption she was forced to wear something she didn’t want to.

After a fevered response to the images, the star wrote on Facebook: "Wow. I don't really know where to get started on this 'Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold' controversy.

"This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.

"This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over-reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It's creating silly distractions from real issues.

"Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THAT'S MY CHOICE TOO!"