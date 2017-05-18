Jennifer Lawrence has defiantly refused to apologise after a video of her doing pole dancing in a nightclub was leaked without her authorisation online earlier this week – and quite right too.

The 26 year old Hunger Games actress was seen attempting some tricky pole dance moves as she enjoyed a night out in a Vienna nightclub recently for a friend’s birthday. The clip, leaked online via an American gossip website early on Wednesday (May 17th), shows her hanging onto a pole before rejoining her friends at a table.

“Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet,” she wrote later that day via Facebook, explaining it was one of her best friend’s birthday and she “dropped her paranoia guard for one second” to have enjoy herself.

“I’m not going to apologise, I had a BLAST that night,” she continued forthrightly, and quite correctly.

Furthermore, J-Law cleared up the speculation over what she was actually wearing in the video, and added that she felt her dancing was actually pretty good considering she had never done it before.

“P.S. that's not a bra it's an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancing's pretty good,” she wrote. “Even with no core strength.”

Lawrence’s Facebook post has been liked more than 100,000 times by fans, who have supported her stance against the trolls.

“I have no idea to what you are referencing but you shouldn't have to apologise for living your life. People suck,” one fan wrote, while another said: “You are awesome Jennifer Lawrence. You have nothing to apologise for. You deserve to have a life like everyone else. Have fun, live your life, and ignore the trolls.”

