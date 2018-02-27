Being an A-list Hollywood star isn't without its complications, and usually that includes the media speculating about your love life. Jennifer Lawrence has had way too much experience of that, and she's lately been forced to deny that she had any hand in Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' divorce.

Jennifer Lawrence at the 'Red Sparrow' premiere

It's nothing new for the 27-year-old to date one of her colleagues - after all she met Nicholas Hoult on the set of 'X-Men: First Class', and her most recent break-up was from 'Mother!' director Darren Aronofsky - but she insists that there was never a romantic connection between her and her 'Passengers' co-star Chris Pratt.

In a recent interview with KISS FM, she spoke about all the strange rumours that have circled about her in recent years. 'I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on Passengers. That's a good one', she said. 'I mean [he and Anna Faris] got a divorce like two years later and everybody was like [shouting] Jennifer Lawrence! And I was like what the... what I'm in Montreal two years later.'

Despite the fact that there was no truth to these rumours, it didn't stop Anna Faris from worrying about it when she and Chris were still together. She previously described the speculation as 'devastating' and confessed that it made her feel 'incredibly insecure [and] hurt'.

Even if there were some jealous feelings, that's hardly the fault of Jennifer. If one starts to have these kinds of insecurities within their marriage, it probably means that it's come to the end of the line. And, indeed, they divorced last year, two years after the release of 'Passengers'.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has also been forced to deny a romance with another major Hollywood player. 'It was super flattering but at one point I was just like 'dating Brad Pitt'', she recalled. 'We were having like 'secret rendezvous'. You know that was weird.'

She has also previously been linked to Coldplay's Chris Martin, though all evidence suggests she is currently single after splitting from Darren Aronofsky just four months ago.