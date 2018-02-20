Jennifer Lawrence may be one of Hollywood's best loved young actresses, but she's decided to take a break from the film world for a year in order to focus her efforts on a new activism venture. She's long been outspoken about her political views, and now she wants to encourage more young people to do the same.

Jennifer Lawrence at the 'Red Sparrow' premiere

The 27-year-old 'Mother!' star wants to end political ignorance by getting the youth of America involved in the system, to entice them to care about their futures and the future of the nation and to make the best choices for that future. But that means you won't see her on the big screen for a while.

'I'm going to take the next year off', Jennifer told ET. 'I'm going to be working with this organization as a part of Represent.Us ... trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level.'

She goes on to clarify that it isn't about steering individuals towards certain political values, it's just helping them help make their democracy as fair and as transparent as it possibly can be.

'It doesn't have anything to do with partisan [politics]', she continued. 'It's just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.'

Represent.Us supports the model policy that is the American Anti-Corruption Act which, if instated, would make political bribery illegal (i.e. you could lobby a politician or donate to their campaign, but not both), it would put an end to 'secret money' so citizens would be aware of who 'buys' political power, and would hand the power of democracy back to the people.

It's a big job, and an important one at that, to raise awareness for such an important cause. And so that's why you won't be seeing Jennifer Lawrence at the movies for a while following her upcoming film 'Red Sparrow' and November's 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'.

She has also been announced as the lead in Adam McKay's Elizabeth Holmes biopic 'Bad Blood', though it is unknown when filming will begin on that project, it being currently in the early stages.