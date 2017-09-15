Jennifer Lawrence revealed details of a brief bar fight she got into while on holiday in Budapest earlier this year, with a fan who kept badgering her for a selfie.

The 27 year old actress, who is currently doing the talk show circuit in promotion of her new film Mother! directed by Darren Aronofsky, and made the revelation during a self-admitted “morbidly hungover” appearance on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on Thursday night (September 14th), following the movie’s New York premiere the previous evening.

“I was drunk and this guy asked me for a selfie and I was like, ‘No, thank you, no,” Lawrence said about the encounter in the Hungarian capital a few months ago. “Then he was like, ‘Please my girlfriend will never believe me’, then my friend was like, “’If your girlfriend won’t believe you, then she’s not the one’.”

Jennifer Lawrence started a bar fight in Budapest

Sipping on a glass of red wine as she chatted with Meyers, the star continued: “So we were like, ‘Just go away’ and he said, ‘Yeah, f*** you’. Something in me just snapped, it couldn’t have been the alcohol, and I was like, ‘Did you just say f*** you to me?’ and I grabbed him and I took beers and started dousing them all over him.”

More: Jennifer Lawrence opens up about nude image hacking and privacy invasion

However, he friend Chris who she was with intervened to stop the fight. He “came up, grabbed me from behind and I instantly relaxed. Of course, what was I thinking?!”

Lawrence was a bit giggly and wobbly throughout the interview, the effects of the previous evening’s celebrations having taken their toll, and her antics kept the studio audience amused.

She said “I’ve never worked in this state before! I've never been hungover when I've had to work.” Meyers joked that his company should not really be classed as work, and she then added sarcastically: “Oh yeah, I'm here by choice…” before groaning: “God I wish I was in sweatpants,” to raucous laughter from the crowd.

More: Jennifer Lawrence blamed by fans for Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split