Jennifer Lawrence has responded to the controversy that greeted her movie Passengers late last year, revealing she’s “disappointed” in herself for not spotting the flaws in the script.

The 26 year old actress starred opposite Chris Pratt in the sci-fi romance Passengers, which was met with scepticism and criticism from movie-goers. As well as underperforming at the box office when it was released in December 2016, many people described the plot as “creepy”, in which Pratt’s character, accidentally waking up from an intergalactic deep sleep 90 years from his destination, wakes up Lawrence’s character in order have some company – effectively killing her in the process.

Lawrence was grilled about the movie in a new interview, and while she defended the project and her part in it, she said that she wished in retrospect she had looked into it more closely before participating.

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt at a photocall for 'Passengers'

“I’m disappointed in myself that I didn’t spot it,” she told Vogue. “I thought the script was beautiful, it was this tainted, complicated love story. It definitely wasn’t a failure. I’m not embarrassed by it by any means. There was just stuff that I wished I’d looked into deeper before jumping on.”

Indeed, Passengers grossed a little over $300 million worldwide, making it profitable, but not as much as had been expected.

Lawrence also spoke about her other forthcoming projects, including one with comedian Amy Schumer in which they play “dysfunctional twins”. “We’re meeting with directors,” she revealed, adding, “It’s sad. Then funny.”

She spoke about her upcoming movie Mother!, filmed with director Darren Aronofsky (whom Lawrence is dating). She related filming one harrowing scene in which she hyperventilated and ended up breaking a rib.

“I ended up getting on oxygen,” she said. “I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and Darren’s like, ‘It was out of focus; we’ve got to do it again.’ And I was just like, ‘Go f*** yourself.'”

