Are Jennifer Lawrence and Brad Pitt in a relationship? Rumours have been swirling that eligible bachelor Pitt and multi-award winning actress Lawrence are romancing each other.

According to Star Magazine, Pitt, 54, has "landed the woman of his dreams" in 27-year-old Lawrence - who has recently split from Mother! director 48-year-old Darren Aronofsky after a year of dating.

According to a source for the publication: "Brad and Jennifer have been enjoying lots of late nights together. There's an intense connection between them."

Pitt has stayed relatively quiet romantically since splitting with estranged wife Angelina Jolie in September 2016.

However according to the tabloid the Fight Club actor has been interested in the Silver Linings Playbook actress for quite sometime and apparently reached out after her split with the Black Swan director.

An insider for Star said: "Brad has had his eye on Jennifer for years."

Brad reportedly reached out after getting her phone number from a mutual friend as it is claimed that he had a hard time gaining the courage to call her but was encouraged by one of her friends because "he's been single long enough."

The source for the publication explained: "Brad has been nervous to date, but anyone who knows Jen thinks she's perfect."

Both actors have a list of famous partners with Lawrence dating X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin.

Before becoming part of Brangelina, Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston and engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow - who later went on to marry Chris Martin.

More recently there was a rumor that Brad had been dating Kate Hudson but the actress denied it during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last month.

The 38-year-old star said: "That was the craziest rumor of all time. No, there's nothing true to that. As a matter of fact I hadn't actually seen him in, like, four years."