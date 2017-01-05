Jennifer Hudson wants to work with all three of her fellow 'The Voice UK' judges on music.

The 'Dream Girls' star has learnt a lot from watching Will.i.am, Gavin Rossdale and Sir Tom Jones on the ITV programme and says she and the Black Eyed Peas star are going to record together once filming for the spinning-chair show is complete.

Speaking to The Huffington Post, she shared: ''I do plan on working with will for my next album.''

The pair discussed their plans to collaborate while filming the new series, which kicks off on ITV on Saturday (07.01.17), and she would also like to write with fellow judges Sir Tom Jones and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

She added: ''Yes, and I want to sing with Tom [Jones] and I've watched Gavin's [Rossdale] process.

''His process is so amazing, watching him groom and work with the talent. It's like he's forming them into artists before your eyes.

''I'm learning from that, so I'm taking from all of them and learning from them, and yes I do want to work with them.''

The 'I Gotta Feeling' hitmaker is excited to work with the 35-year-old songstress - who is also an actress - as he feels ''honoured'' to work with someone so ''fierce''.

He told the publication: ''That's what's going to happen.

''We are going to do that because I would be honoured to work with J. Hud. Because she is spectacular, she's fierce.''

Jennifer's last release was 2014's 'JHUD', which was released on RCA Records.