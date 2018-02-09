Jennifer Garner is set to make a return to television in a new HBO comedy series from ‘Girls’ co-creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

Garner, 45, will be taking on her first regular TV role since her acclaimed participation in ‘Alias’ ended after five seasons in 2006. She’s to head up ‘Camping’, a straight-to-series order from HBO that will consist of eight episodes penned and executive produced by Konner and Dunham, which was announced on Thursday (February 8th) and confirmed by Variety.

It will be a re-make of Julia Davis’ British sitcom of the same name that was broadcast to acclaim in April 2016, which concerned a disastrous family camping trip involving tension, domestic disputes and bears.

Garner will play Kathryn Siddell-Bauers, whom Dunham and her production partner Jenni Konner describe as “messy, tough and provocative and really, really fun”.

Production is set to begin in the spring in Los Angeles, and further casting announcements will be made in the near future – and you can possibly expect a cameo or minor appearance by Dunham herself.

“We love Jennifer's restraint and comedic timing, and we can't wait for the warmth and intelligence she'll bring to our central character, Kathryn. It's truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet. Now we just have to write her some stunts,” Konner and Dunham said in a joint statement about Garner’s casting.

It’s the first television project the two have been involved with since the critically praised ‘Girls’ wrapped after its sixth and final season in 2017.

“We’ve always said we would never push aside the idea of doing a [Girls] sequel, or a movie,” Dunham said last year about the project that elevated her to fame. “But returning to these characters would be an amazing thing. Once the appropriate length of time had passed, we would be all in.”

