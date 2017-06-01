Jennifer Garner wants the world to know that the latest front page article regarding the end of her marriage with Ben Affleck has nothing to do with her. She's happy, and doesn't need her family receiving false information about what is and isn't happening in her life right now.

Jennifer Garner spotted on her way to church

After discovering a front page story on People magazine entitled 'Jennifer Garner: Life After Heartbreak', she insists that she did NOT A) pose for the photos in the magazine or B) authorise any of the comments made within the story regarding her separation fron Ben Affleck.

'It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me', she wrote in a statement on Facebook. 'It isn't unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant--with twins!--(Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they're easy to ignore. This isn't a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom's garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight: I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article.'

The 45-year-old actress also added: 'I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete.' Indeed, she and Ben have been happily co-parenting 11-year-old Violet Anne and 8-year-old Sera Rose Elizabeth since they announced that they were divorcing in April 2017.

The article in question featured an unknown source making comments like: 'This has really been the most difficult decision for her. But it's time to focus on the future.' They also claim that Jennifer describes Ben as 'the love of her life' and say she isn't planning on dating again any time soon.

People did get one thing right though: she does, indeed, seem to have a 'very positive attitude about the future'.