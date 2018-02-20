Fans of love and showbiz were left devastated when actors Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their shock split after just two and a half years of marriage last week (15 Feb). And it seems the newly single man is not ready to face the limelight after pulling out of a chat show interview due to air on Feb 20.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have called time on their marriage

The Leftovers actor - who met Aniston, 49, on the set of their 2010 film Wanderlust - was due to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after being announced as a guest on the show on Valentine’s Day.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was initially scheduled to appear following Theroux, 46, but her interview has now been moved into the first slot of the show. Chris Gethard will be filling in as the evening's second guest.

MORE: Justin Theroux Discusses Saying Goodbye To The Leftovers

The couple’s split came as a shock to Hollywood after marrying at a private ceremony in the backyard of their multi-million dollar Bel-Air mansion in 2015.

Announcing their separation in a joint statement, the couple said they would continue to remain friends.

They said: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.

MORE: Justin Theroux And Jennifer Aniston Announce Split

"We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly.

"Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

It has been speculated that the pair struggled to find a place where they both wanted to live - with Jennifer preferring the West Coast and Justin the East Coast.