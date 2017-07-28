Jennifer Aniston is to return to the small screen after more than a decade away, in her first regular role since ‘Friends’, in a series in collaboration with fellow star Reese Witherspoon about morning television shows and the wider New York media scene.

The series, currently untitled but headed up by former HBO exec Michael Ellenberg, is to be the subject of a bidding war in the coming weeks and is expected to be shopped around to streaming services as well as the premium cable networks. Given the heavyweight names attached to the project, it is expected to get serious interest from multiple parties, industry insiders are saying, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ellenberg’s newly formed Media Res company will be spearheading the project, with ‘House of Cards’ producer Jay Carson attached to write the script. Witherspoon and Aniston will also have executive production roles, with Witherspoon producing through her Hello Sunshine production company.

Jennifer Aniston

As such, this will represent 48 year old Aniston’s first proper role on television screens – barring one-off cameo appearances in ‘Dirt’, ’30 Rock’ and ‘Cougar Town’ – since NBC’s ‘Friends’ wrapped way back in 2004. Earlier in 2017, she admitted that the prospect of returning to TV was getting more appealing.

More: Reese Witherspoon celebrates six years of marriage to husband Jim Toth

“I’ve thought about it a lot,” she told Variety back in January this year. “That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time.”

Of course, ‘Friends’ fans will remember that Witherspoon worked with Aniston on the show, playing Rachel Green’s little sister Jill in two episodes in 2000.

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon, 41, herself made the jump from films to the small screen recently, bagging an Emmy nomination for her role in ‘Big Little Lies’ for HBO, a show that she also helped produced. She’s also currently in post-production for Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle In Time for Disney, back on the silver screen.

More: Lisa Kudrow reveals a ‘Friends’ reunion happened, but we all weren’t invited