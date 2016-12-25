Aniston and T.J. Miller play a brother and sister with an intense sibling rivalry.
In Office Christmas Party Jennifer Aniston plays Carole, a hard-working CEO who doesn't let emotions get in the way of business.
But alongside dealing with her coworkers, Carole also has to work closely with her brother Clay, played by TJ Miller, and the pair’s sibling rivalry hasn't cooled off any despite reaching adulthood.
Jennifer Aniston stars in Office Christmas Party
For Aniston, Carole and Clay closely resemble another famous pair of rival siblings, Ferris Bueller and his sister Jeannie, who are probably still feuding, even now they're all grown up.
“I had an idea of who I though Carole and Clay were. I felt like they were sort of a grown up Jeannie and Ferris Bueller. You know, that relationship grown up," Aniston said.
“There’s still that resentment and now we’re in professional worlds and that sibling rivalry comes out in the most inappropriate ways and the most unexpected moments and I thought that was really fun.”
For the workers wanting to blow off some steam at the Christmas party, Carole is also like a Grinch, trying to steal all the festive fun.
More: Read our review of Office Christmas Party
“I’m sort of in a way the Grinch who wants to steal Christmas away from all of these hard working employees who are not doing as good of a job as they should be doing and I know that," Aniston said.
"I’m actually right I just don’t go about it the right way and I'm also paying back a childhood vendetta that I’ve had.”
But despite their onscreen rivalry, Aniston has nothing but love for Miller off-screen. “He’s like a force,” she said of her co-star.
“He's a comedic force and he's also the gentlest, kindest most creative, thoughtful man, I mean he's wonderful, He’s quite large in size and quite soft and warm and fuzzy on his insides.”
Watch the trailer for Office Christmas Party
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman reunite with The Switch directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck...
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
For many large companies, the office Christmas party are nights that can rapidly descend into...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
Mother's Day is the latest in the series of Garry Marshall's films which include Valentine's...
Hogarth Hughes is an intelligent young boy with a love of exploring. One day, his...
Wacky enough to make us smile but never laugh out loud, this screwball comedy harks...
Jennifer Aniston delivers an Oscar-calibre performance in this rather over-worked drama, which tries to emphasise...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Claire Bennett is struggling to get through day-to-day life despite her buffet of pills, one-on-one...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Although the plot itself is nothing special, this kidnapping comedy keeps the audience entertained by...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...