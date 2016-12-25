In Office Christmas Party Jennifer Aniston plays Carole, a hard-working CEO who doesn't let emotions get in the way of business.

But alongside dealing with her coworkers, Carole also has to work closely with her brother Clay, played by TJ Miller, and the pair’s sibling rivalry hasn't cooled off any despite reaching adulthood.

Jennifer Aniston stars in Office Christmas Party

For Aniston, Carole and Clay closely resemble another famous pair of rival siblings, Ferris Bueller and his sister Jeannie, who are probably still feuding, even now they're all grown up.

“I had an idea of who I though Carole and Clay were. I felt like they were sort of a grown up Jeannie and Ferris Bueller. You know, that relationship grown up," Aniston said.

“There’s still that resentment and now we’re in professional worlds and that sibling rivalry comes out in the most inappropriate ways and the most unexpected moments and I thought that was really fun.”

For the workers wanting to blow off some steam at the Christmas party, Carole is also like a Grinch, trying to steal all the festive fun.

“I’m sort of in a way the Grinch who wants to steal Christmas away from all of these hard working employees who are not doing as good of a job as they should be doing and I know that," Aniston said.

"I’m actually right I just don’t go about it the right way and I'm also paying back a childhood vendetta that I’ve had.”

But despite their onscreen rivalry, Aniston has nothing but love for Miller off-screen. “He’s like a force,” she said of her co-star.

“He's a comedic force and he's also the gentlest, kindest most creative, thoughtful man, I mean he's wonderful, He’s quite large in size and quite soft and warm and fuzzy on his insides.”

