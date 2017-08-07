It's already been two years since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot at a top secret wedding service at their Los Angeles mansion, and the famous pair have been celebrating by sharing a kiss and a snap of their day together on social media. Captioning the image with cupid's bow and arrow, a love heart and a peace sign, Theroux showed there's no slowing down of the chemistry shared between the two on his Instagram account, with the picture you can see below:

You'd be forgiven for forgetting that Theroux and Aniston are 45 and 48, with the pair looking like a couple of loved-up teens in their new photo. It comes after Theroux spoke about the marriage back in April with Rhapsody magazine, saying of marriage: "You have an ally. It's good to have someone have your back."

The pair first dated in 2011 and ever since have enjoyed a whirlwind romance which saw their nuptials take place in Bel Air in August 2015. Just a few close friends were invited to the ceremony with Chelsea Handler, Sia, Lisa Kudrow and Howard Stern on the guest list. Jennifer's maid of honour was her former 'Friends' colleague Courteney Cox, while Theroux's close friend Scott Campbell served as Best Man. There were also reports of Sia performing 'Chandelier' following the exchange of vows.

Justin and Jennifer always look amazing on the red carpet

Then travelling to Bora Bora with a group of friends, things went awry when Aniston's friend Carmel Musgrove - who served as Joel Silver's assistant - was found dead aged just 28 on the island. A report at the time claimed she died because of a combination of drowning and the effects of alcohol and drugs in her system.

Despite the new image hitting social media, the pair are actually very private when it comes to sharing photographs of themselves together. In fact, Theroux has only ever uploaded one other picture with his wife on his Instagram account, when it was her 48th birthday.

Whether or not we'll see the pair on social media more often moving forward is anybody's guess, but it would certainly be nice to follow their journey together a little more closely!