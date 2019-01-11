Jennifer Aniston has been single since announcing the split from her husband of two years, Justin Theroux in February last year. However, it seems the Hollywood actress is 'dating again' and is ready to have a new beau before she turns 50 next month.

Jen and Justin split in 2018

According to Life & Style magazine, the star of new Netflix film, Dumplin' is leaning on her friends, Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel to set her up with a new man.

Actors Justin and Jen were together for seven years and tied the knot in August 2015 during a surprise wedding at Jen's Bel-Air mansion.

However, the pair revealed they had split almost a year ago, with some saying the two had been living apart for months.

The Life & Style source also said Jennifer would not mind a fellow in her life before the Academy Awards.

The source said: "She knows that whomever she chooses, the gossip will be relentless, but she says she's actually OK with that.

"Her reasoning is that if she goes alone, they'll still talk... so why not give them something to talk about?"

The Friends star has previously dated Tate Donovan prior to marrying Brad Pitt in 2000 before the two divorced five years later.

After that she spent time with Vince Vaughn, John Mayer and model Paul Sculfor.

Jen's next project is a TV series with Reese Witherspoon about the competitive morning TV show world.

The 49-year-old being back on the dating scene comes after fellow actress Melissa McCarthy heaped praise on Aniston during an InStyle interview.

BAFTA nominee, McCarthy said: "I love that Jennifer Aniston, that little nugget. That's a person to the soles of her feet. Just solid, good."