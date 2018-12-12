The addition of ‘Friends’ to Netflix this time last year has since stoked the desire for, and speculation about, a reunion of the massively successful sitcom.

However, one of its stars, Jennifer Aniston, has said that the prospects of such a get-together are very small – because “the boys are a little less excited” about the idea.

Speaking as a guest on James Corden’s ‘The Late Late Show’ on Tuesday evening (December 11th), the 49 year old actor, who played Rachel, explained that Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were all reluctant to get back into their respective roles of Joey, Chandler and Ross.

Jennifer Aniston with 'Friends' castmate Courtney Cox in 2018

“Listen, the girls always say we would love to do it again, and the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason — I don’t know,” Aniston said. “And so, we’ve decided that we’ll just do… a remake of ‘The Golden Girls’ in forty years.”

Aniston was a star of the highly popular ‘Friends’ for ten seasons between 1994 and 2004.

For the last 12 months, the show’s stars have been more or less constantly asked whether a reunion is on the cards.

Back in March, however, recent ‘Top Gear’ host LeBlanc told MailOnline in March: “I don’t want to do it. Simple.”

“People want to know what happened to them,” the actor went on. “But it was about a finite period in a person’s life after college, before you settle down and start a family. To go back and revisit all these years later, well I don’t know what the story would be now. They would all have moved on from that period so it just wouldn’t be the same. Put bluntly, I don’t think anybody wants to see an old Joey having a colonoscopy.”

Matthew Perry was even more blunt, when asked about a get-together by Megyn Kelly this year. “If anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is: we ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?”

