Actress Jennifer Aniston split from her second husband, Justin Theroux, in February and has reportedly had ‘tons’ of therapy to recover from the break-up and has made it a priority to take care of herself. The former Friends star has been subjected to intensive media scrutiny about her relationships - including her marriage and subsequent divorce from actor Brad Pitt - and has often hit back at the ‘Poor Jen’ narrative a number of tabloids have cast her in.

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly had help to recover from her break-up

Now, according to UsWeekly, she has recently spoken to Hollywood Foreign Press about dealing with her split through therapy sessions.

She was allegedly overheard saying: "It takes a lot of therapy but you do absolutely get over it."

In 2015 Aniston told The Hollywood Reporter she had it rougher when she split form husband Brad Pitt because her therapist had died.

The 49-year-old said: "It was at a crazy time, right when we were going through our divorce and everything.

"But I learned so much in the four years I worked with her, that when she did pass away I remember thinking, ‘Wow, everything that we talked about and discussed, it's allowed me to be really peaceful about it all.’"

She has also previously spoken about her feelings about the media. She told InStyle: "There are definitely moments of not being balanced and poised, but I do that all in my own personal space.

"For the most part I can sit back and laugh at the ridiculous headlines because they have gotten more and more absurd.

"I guess they’re feeding into some sort of need the public has, but I focus on my work, my friends, my animals, and how we can make the world a better place. That other stuff is junk food that needs to go back in its drawer."

A source said these days Jen is fine.

"She’s doing her thing exactly the way she wants to do it and really enjoying life," the insider said.