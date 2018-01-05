The final additions to the list of presenters for the upcoming Golden Globes has yielded a significant news story, with Angelina Jolie to present at the same event as Jennifer Aniston.

On Thursday night, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the final four presenters that will be giving out awards at the 2018 ceremony – Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Emma Stone and Helen Mirren.

This is significant because Jolie and Aniston, who share a mutual ex-partner in Brad Pitt, are very rarely spotted at the same events together, with the last time they were spotted in the same place being the 2015 Critics’ Choice Awards.

However, because the 2018 Golden Globes is focussing explicitly on female empowerment, following the high-profile #MeToo and Time’s Up social media campaigns, the two actresses setting aside their differences will boost the message. Indeed, both have recently spoken up regarding the spate of scandals that have emerged in the last three months.

48 year old former ‘Friends’ star Aniston recently donated $500,000 to the Time’s Up campaign, which helps both women and men who have been the victim of sexual misconduct while at work.

Meanwhile, 42 year old Jolie has revealed she had a “bad experience” with the now-disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, whom she alleged made an unwanted sexual advance at her at some point in the 1990s. “This behaviour towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable,” she told the New York Times late last year.

The 75th Golden Globes, which takes place this Sunday (January 7th) and is hosted by Seth Meyers, will see the Time’s Up campaign encouraging actresses to wear black as a theme of solidarity with victims following the sexual harassment scandals that have hit Hollywood.

“This moment is spreading rampantly and pretty much all the nominated women and others attending are participating,” an insider recently told Us Weekly about the campaign. “All the stylists who already did fittings are now changing out their clients’ original picks for Globes (potentially shifting those dresses to the SAG Awards or other carpets).”

