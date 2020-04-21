The 'Friends' cast are offering fans a chance to join them at the filming of their reunion special in exchange for donations to charity.

Jennifer Aniston announced on social media that a lucky winner would be able to join herself and Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc when they sit down to film their special for HBO Max.

In her post, she shared: ''We're so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time ... We're inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had ... and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. TStudio Tour. We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter ... and donate whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. Can't wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over ... (sic)''

Jennifer also urged her fans to ''stay connected'' with their loved ones amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

She added: ''Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected (sic)''

Meanwhile, the health crisis has delayed filming of the reunion special, which will see the sitcom's stars reunite on the programme's soundstage for an unscripted reunion.

It was due to start filming this month but sources have confirmed that the special has been delayed, and shooting has been pushed back to May at the earliest, with it now likely to be even further ahead.

As part of the All In challenge, Leonardo DiCaprio has offered fans a chance to star in his upcoming movie.