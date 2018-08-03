Everyone loves the 90s hit sitcom Friends and it continues to garner new audiences with its permenant repeats on Comedy Central and now as a result of it being acquired by Netflix. With the fact it's always on the TV, it's easy to forget exactly how old it really is. But now, there's a handy reminder.

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston made their names in the popular American sitcom, Friends

Now horrified fans of the hit ten season show have worked out the actors that played Ross Geller's son, Ben, are now the same age as Jennifer Aniston was in the first series. Doesn't it make you feel old?

Ben was introduced in the first series as Ross' oldest child with ex-wife Carole. The little boy was played by a number of kids at different ages, but the older Ben, who appeared in the later seasons, was played by twins Cole and Dylan Sprouse.

Now it seems Cole and Dylan are 25 which is the same age his eventual step-mum, Rachel Green, was when she first set foot in Central Perk in that memorable wedding dress scene.

Jennifer Aniston was the second youngest of the fresh faced gang of young American actors who took the late 90s and early 00s sitcom world by storm - with Matthew Perry, who played Chandler, younger than her at 24.

Alongside Rachel and Chandler, Joey (Matt Le Blanc), Ross (David Schwimmer), Monica (Courteney Cox) and Pheobe (Lisa Kudrow) delighted fans with 236 laughter-filled episodes and grew from naive 20-somethings to married parents with their lives pretty much in order.

For their part, Cole and Dylan carried on acting, with big roles in several hit shows.

They were leads in the Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack and Cody earning $40,0000 per episode, and they also appeared in Miley Cyrus' show Hannan Montana.

A few years later Cole studied archaeology - Ross would be proud - at New York University, graduating in 2015.