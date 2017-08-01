Jenna Coleman was for many one of the most brilliant pieces of modern-day 'Doctor Who', having played the Doctor's companion Clara over 40 episodes and bringing some of the most memorable scenes of recent series to the small screen. Always giving a fantastic performance, many were sad to see Coleman go when she left the show earlier this year, but now she's moved onto other ventures, including ITV's period drama 'Victoria', following the life of the monarch Queen Victoria in her earlier days on the throne.

Jenna Coleman with Peter Capaldi as Clara and the Doctor in 'Doctor Who'

Despite no longer being a part of the show, Coleman still seems to be an avid fan if some of her recent comments about the series are to be believed.

Appearing via satellite at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, the actress said of Whittaker's casting in the sci-fi series' lead role: "Oh, I love it. I think it’s genius. I think she is brilliant and lovely, and I can’t wait to hear her speak. I want to hear the voice. I think it’s very exciting times."

Whittaker's casting is something that has rattled a small minority within the 'Doctor Who' fan base, with many calling the decision one simply made to adhere to "political correctness", rather than being a decision made for the betterment of the show. Whittaker's television history however is something that's undeniable, with her more recent roles being in 'Broadchurch' and 'Black Mirror'.

The Doctor however will be her quirkiest role to-date, and it's interesting that Coleman has picked up on how the character may sound when they go through their next regeneration. In the past, the Doctor's voice has often hinted at elements of their personality, so if this is the direction new showrunner Chris Chibnall will also want to take the character, we should expect to discover those first hints in this year's Christmas special.

Taking over the role completely with the eleventh series, fans will likely have to wait at least 12 months until we see Whittaker full time. Hopefully the payoff will be tremendous.

'Doctor Who' returns this Christmas for its Christmas special, before its 11th series in 2018.