Jenna Dewan Tatum got to relive her ultimate dream for the second time in her life when she reunited with Janet Jackson on stage for her Hollywood Bowl show over the weekend. She previously toured with her as a backing dancer more than 15 years ago.

Jenna Dewan Tatum at NBC's World of Dance celebration

The 36-year-old professional dancer and wife of Channing Tatum expressed her excitement at getting to work with Janet Jackson again on her State of the World Tour, specifically for her show in Los Angeles on Sunday (October 8th 2017).

'Such an incredible moment dancing and reuniting with Janet and the legacy of incredible dancers that only she has created!' Jenna told Us Weekly. 'It was a dream of mine from a very little girl to dance for her and to share the stage again with her was magical. My life, my career, all began with Janet. Full circle moment!'

Jenna previously performed on stage with Janet Jackson when she was in her early twenties back in 2001 and 2002 during the singer's All For You tour, and since then her dancing career has been extremely successful, shooting to international stardom with the 2006 movie 'Step Up' where she met her husband, and going on to have major roles in the TV series 'Witches of East End' and 'Supergirl'.

'Last night was such an incredible moment. Janet asked her 'kids' to come back and perform rhythm nation at the Hollywood Bowl', she wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of her hugging her hero. '[I] literally pinched myself every night of the All for You tour. And here I am pinching myself again last night.'

More: Jenna Dewan Tatum celebrates seven years of marriage with Channing Tatum

She also shared a shot of all the grown-up dancers from the original tour getting together for a group photo. 'Generations of Janet kids brought together', she said. 'Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy.'