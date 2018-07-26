Jenna Dewan has ''been on a wave of growth'' since splitting from Channing Tatum earlier this year.

The 37-year-old actress and the 'Magic Mike' star - who have five-year-old daughter Everly together - decided to go their separate ways this year after almost a decade of marriage, and the beauty has admitted that although their split was hard, she's been getting used to the ''new normal''.

She said: ''It's been a journey, and it's been a transformation of myself - my needs and wants as a woman. I think everyone wants to hold on to what's in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, 'I want what's best for myself and my daughter,' you have to be okay with however that looks.

''I feel I've been on a wave of growth. It does look different; it's a new normal, and I really think we'll get used to that. It's always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it.''

The former couple are still on good terms with one another, and the 'World of Dance' star believes that the lack of animosity between them is what ''shocked'' people when news of their split broke.

She added: ''It's okay for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think that's maybe what shocked everyone so much - that it can be a positive thing. That was ultimately what happened with us.''

Since the pair split, Jenna admits she's done plenty of soul searching, and is now focusing on being herself, rather than defining herself by her relationship status.

Speaking to Women's Health magazine, she said: ''I did a lot of work healing from the inside out, becoming more in touch with my womanly power. It was always, 'I'm a dancer,' or 'I'm married,' or 'I'm an actress.' Over the last couple of years, it became about learning about myself.''