Ellen Degeneres is not the first, nor will she be the last, to struggle against the habit of calling Jenna Dewan 'Jenna Dewan-Tatum'. But she gracefully apologised for the split when the dancer and actress appeared on her show this week, with the star being thoroughly forgiving about it.

The talk-show host made the slip-up when she was introducing Jenna to the stage to join her 'World of Dance' co-stars Jennifer Lopez with Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, and addressed it directly towards the end of the interview with her sincere apologies.

'I'm so sorry, I introduced you and I- it was just such a habit, and I have to say the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful', Ellen told her. 'I apologise - I just have known both of you for so long and I'm so used to saying [Jenna Dewan-Tatum].'

Jenna wasn't about to be mad about it though; after all, there's hardly a whole bunch of hostility between her and estranged husband Channing Tatum. They remain good friends and co-parents as they navigate this difficult time in their life.

'I know, I know, thank you', she said. 'Honestly, thank you and everybody for all the love and support. I mean, it's truly so moving.'

She's certainly got a lot to distract her at the moment with the 'World of Dance' show, but she's about to spend her first Mother's Day as a single parent, which is unlikely to be easy. She just wants to spend May 13th with 4-year-old Everly, doing mother-daughter things.

'I always want Mother's Day to be like family', she told ET. 'I want to do something together, I want to be with Evie. Just have a really nice day and then the next day I want to go to the spa. That's what I want. I want the balance. I want the mommy time and then I want the me time. So that's my plan.'