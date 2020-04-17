Jeffrey Tambor insisted he ''never, ever, ever intended'' to make anyone feel ''uncomfortable'' on the 'Transparent' set and has apologised for making people feel ''vulnerable''.
The 75-year-old actor was fired from the show two years ago after being accused of sexual harassment and he's apologised if he ever made anyone on the set ''feel vulnerable''.
Speaking to Gilbert Gottfried on SiriusXM, he said: ''Regarding, you know, how I left the show, I just want to say I never, ever, ever, ever intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable -- ever.
''It's just not who I am...we loved each other. We were irreverent. We were honest. We were vulnerable. We had stories that were very, very personal. We trusted one another. It was a set like no other.
''Of course, there were instances where my interaction with these lovely people could have been mistaken way other, way other than how I intended, and I have profoundly apologised, and I apologise now if I made anyone, anyone feel vulnerable, and I'm sorry it ended the way it did.''
Jeffrey will always be proud of playing Maura Pfefferman on the show and despite leaving under a cloud, 'Transparent' remains one of the ''highlights'' of his life.
He added: ''I'm so proud of playing Maura and part of the LGBT community, and getting that important message out. It's a highlight of my life, and I just can't let the day go, and I can't leave this studio, without saying something.''
The actor previously admitted he was ''profoundly disappointed'' by Amazon Studios' decision to drop him from the show following an internal investigation into the allegations against him, branding their inquiry ''deeply flawed and biased''.
He said in a statement: ''I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon's handling of these false accusations against me.
''I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway's unfair characterisation of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates.
''In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon.
''Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicised atmosphere that afflicted our set.''
