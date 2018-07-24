Jeffrey Dean Morgan at one point was all but officially confirmed to take on the role of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman in the upcoming Worlds of DC 'Flashpoint' movie. Following Zack Snyder's exit from the franchise however, everything has been thrown up in the air, and the actor himself isn't sure he'll be asked back following his portrayal of Thomas Wayne in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan isn't sure he'll be asked back to Worlds of DC for 'Flashpoint'

Speaking with MTV at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the actor said: "I’ll keep talking about it because it’s really fun to talk about and I really would like Warner Bros to open their ears a little bit. When Zack Snyder was involved in the DC world more, I think there was a real possibility. But now that he’s kind of stepped away a little bit, I’ve heard different things that 'Flashpoint' might not be going in that direction. It’ll be more of an origin story for Flash. But look, I’m always here and would love to do it."

The 'Flashpoint' film was first announced in 2017, and got comic book fans immediately excited, as the title referred to one of the biggest resets that DC have ever seen. In the arc, Flash was able to go back in time and stop his mother from being murdered, which set off a huge chain of events that would change the canon readers knew back to front forever.

One of the biggest changes saw Bruce Wayne killed in that alleyway instead of his parents, pushing his father Thomas to become the Dark Knight, and his mother Martha into insanity, becoming the female Joker.

Now, if Morgan is correct, it doesn't look like we'll be seeing any of this fan-favourite narrative make its way to the big screen. Instead, 'Flashpoint' could simply be used as the foundations to build the Flash character (played in Worlds of DC by Ezra Miller), which would be hugely disappointing for many.

Still, that doesn't mean the alternate timeline in which Thomas becomes Batman isn't one that won't be turned into a cinematic feature at all. It just means we may have to wait a little longer than anticipated for that to happen.

More: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reflects On "Ahead Of Its Time" 'Watchmen' Movie

We'll bring you more news from the Worlds of DC as and when we get it.