Whether you know him as the villainous Negan in AMC's 'The Walking Dead', as Jason Crouse from the brilliant 'The Good Wife', or from another role entirely, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has done an incredible job of making himself a household name, no matter your favourite genre of movie or television series. Now set to star in video game adaptation flick 'Rampage' alongside the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris, the actor has been reflecting on one particular movie from his back catalogue.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan played The Comedian in Zack Snyder's 'Watchmen' movie

That movie is 'Watchmen', based on the graphic novel of the same name and brought to the big screen by director Zack Snyder. Morgan played Edward Blake aka The Comedian in the film, and starred alongside other big names including Jackie Earle Haley, Patrick Wilson, and Malin Åkerman. 'Watchmen' is now approaching its 10-year anniversary, but Morgan doesn't think the flick shows any signs of ageing.

Speaking with Variety on the 'Rampage' red carpet, the actor said of the Snyder movie: "I’m very proud of that movie. People are still finding it and watching it and I think it’ll have fans forever. I think it was ahead of its time. I don’t know what else to say, other than I’m extremely proud of it. Not long ago, I caught the second half of the film, just flipping channels, and loved it. It was great."

As is the case with the majority of Snyder films, 'Watchmen' polarised viewing audiences; it was a movie that viewers either loved or hated with very little in between. The source material has proven to be such a popular read however, that Damon Lindelof will be bringing it to the small screen as a television series on HBO.

Renowned for allowing their creators to go as far as they like with shows (just look at 'Game of Thrones' and the success that followed), HBO seems like the perfect home for a show based on 'Watchmen'. We can't wait to see what it has to offer, and we imagine Morgan will also be sitting at home watching!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan next stars in 'Rampage', which comes to cinemas across the UK on April 11, 2018.