Jeff Goldblum has finally landed his Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after 44 years in the movie industry, and he brought along his family for the ride. His was the 2,638th star, though we can't help thinking this particular honour is a long time coming for someone who has been such an important cinematic entertainer.

Jeff Goldblum and his family at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

The 65-year-old 'Jurassic Park' star arrived with his 35-year-old wife Emilie Livingston and their children: 2-year-old Charlie Ocean and 1-year-old River Joe at the Hollywood Boulevard ceremony yesterday (June 14th 2018), and seemed to be having a lot of fun as a family. Other attendees at the event included Leron Gubler, Norm Eisen, Ed Begley Jr and Mitch O'Farrell.

Jeff and Emilie have been married since 2014, and it seems they are more in love than ever. Only recent did Emilie pay tribute to her husband on Instagram with a candid message about their unique relationship.

'At first I wondered if this feeling could be true because I hadn't experienced such innocent, passionate, tender, honest love before so quickly', she wrote. 'Some people like to play games and play hard to get but we were just honest and aware from day one.'

She revealed that it was 'scary' to open up to him about wanting a family and children, given that he had already been married twice before to Patricia Gaul and Geena Davis. 'We just kept talking about it together and with our therapist until we decided that it was the right thing to do', she added.

But it's not only marriage he was happy to re-visit. He's about to appear in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'; the sequel to 2015's 'Jurassic World' from the franchise which became one of his biggest roles in the 90s. Plus, he recently confessed that he'd be well up for a sequel of 1986's 'The Fly' - so long as David Cronenberg was directing it.

'I don't think my character would be involved because of course I got tragically mutated with the fly and then the machine, oh boy', he told MovieWeb. 'But maybe I show up as a grandchild of the original Seth Brundle, or Seth Brundle had a brother. Had a brother that emerges in some ways! Who knows, I don't know but David Cronenberg was a thrill to work with. Boy, if he was involved I'd like to work with him again, I'll tell you that.'