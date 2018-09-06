London commuters were treated to an impromptu piano performance from none other than Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum, as he gears up for the release of his first album.

Ahead of his appearance at the GQ Awards in London on Wednesday (September 5th), Goldblum decided to use the personal touch to promote his forthcoming jazz album, The Capital Studio Sessions, planting himself at Sir Elton John’s piano on the main concourse of London’s St. Pancras railway station and playing a selection of numbers from the record.

As ever, Goldblum used his legendary geniality to engage in some good-natured banter with the large crowd that had quickly assembled. “I always like playing out and about,” he said as he tinkled the ivories. “You never know who you’re going meet. And music soothes the savage breast! Or is it beast?”

Goldblum also reacted for the first time to the 25ft statue of his iconic Jurassic Park character, Dr. Ian Malcolm, that was erected in London’s Potters Field Park earlier this year ahead of the latest franchise instalment, Fallen Kingdom.

More: Jeff Goldblum celebrates his Walk of Fame honour with his family

“It was lovely, I liked that whole statue. I don’t know what it looked like in the flesh, or in the concrete, I didn’t see it. I saw pictures of it,” he said. “I think they took it down, but isn’t it making a tour, of some kind? Like the treasures of the tomb of King Tutankhamun? I hope so. I hope everybody gets the chance to see it at one point or another.”

Jeff Goldblum pictured in 2018

Goldblum is due back in London in November to play a formal concert at Cadogan Hall. His first album, recorded with his long-time band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, will be released the same month with Decca Records.

More: Jeff Goldblum on Ian Malcolm’s motives in ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’