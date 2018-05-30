Movie star Jeff Goldblum is to release a jazz piano album later this year, having signed his first record deal at the age of 65.

The former Jurassic Park and Independence Day actor has inked a record deal with Decca, whose executives spotted him playing the piano with singer Gregory Porter on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ last year. It turned out that Goldblum, aside from his movie career, was a talented jazz pianist who has played since he was a child, entertaining in cocktail lounges in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when he was just 15.

Goldblum has been playing with his jazz band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, in Los Angeles and New York ever since since the 1990s and, when not busy filming, performs with the band every Wednesday night at Los Angeles’ Rockwell Table & Stage jazz club.

Jeff Goldblum will release his first album later in 2018

However, he’s never had the chance to record his work in any kind of studio, so his first proper debut album, which will be released by the end of 2018, is a new step for the star.

Goldblum reacted to his new record deal by saying: “I'm so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time.”

Decca’s head of A&R, Tom Lewis, said in his own statement: “As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum. It's like a universal truth. We are delighted to welcome him to Decca. He's a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world.

“His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff's music into people's homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place.”

Meanwhile, on the big screen, Goldblum will next be seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, reprising his original role as Ian Malcolm from the Nineties blockbuster series.

