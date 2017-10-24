When the original 'Jurassic Park' trilogy came to fans of the franchise, they fell in love with the story being told on the big screen, as well as the flurry of talented actors taking on the leading roles. Jeff Goldblum was one of those actors, stepping into the shoes of Dr. Ian Malcolm in the first two films, and now it's been confirmed that he'll return for upcoming release 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'.

Serving as the sequel to 2015's 'Jurassic World', the film will also see that movie's leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard make their comebacks as Owen and Claire. Colin Trevorrow won't be serving as director this time round however, with J. A. Bayona instead sitting in the director's chair.

Not much is known about the plot of 'Fallen Kingdom', but that hasn't stopped Goldblum from giving a little bit of fluff when asked about his franchise return.

Speaking with Radio Times, the actor teased of the upcoming flick: "Ian Malcolm, yes, might be back in this one, and he might have something to say about the current confluence of circumstances around the use and misuse of technology. With some wry irony, deep wise passionate conviction, and he might put on a nice dark bit of clothing here and there... And a tint of glass maybe."

From Goldblum's words, we can assume he'll be bringing more of an old school approach to proceedings when he makes his 'Jurassic World' arrival, which doesn't bode well for his relationship with Bryce Dallas Howard's character. Technology can be the root of a lot of problems in the modern day, so bringing that to the 'Jurassic Park' franchise was a stroke of genius back in 2015, and something we imagine will be returning once more.

Goldblum can in the mean time be seen in 'Thor: Ragnarok', which hits British cinemas on Friday, October 27. There, he plays the Grandmaster - a role in which he's confirmed he had a lot of opportunity to improvise in - and early reviews promise a standout performance.

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is set for release on June 22, 2018.