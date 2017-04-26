'Jurassic World 2' is set to be quite the sequel as producers announce the re-introduction of Jeff Goldblum to the cast twenty years after his last appearance in the franchise. He's the chaos theorist whose theory was right all along and his expertise will no doube prove useful once again.

Jeff Goldblum at the 2017 Writers Guild Awards

While he didn't appear in the 2015 monster hit that was 'Jurassic World', Jeff Goldblum will be returning alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard for the exciting follow-up. He'll be reprising his role of Ian Malcolm from 1993's 'Jurassic Park' and 1997's 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park'.

'I'm excited to have him back', producer Frank Marshall told SlashFilm. 'The world has changed a lot since Ian Malcolm went to Jurassic Park and we need his point of view now more than ever. He told us about chaos theory, he was right.'

Malcolm was a mathematician who was invited onto the island of Isla Nublar by one of its investors during an investigation into the Park's safety in the first movie. His theories regarding the breeding of the dinosaurs turned out to be true, and he was one of the survivors of the dinosaur attack. He returned for the second movie and was forced to venture to another island full of the prehistoric beasts to rescue his paleontologist girlfriend. Needless to say, he survived once again.

The as-yet-untitled 'Jurassic World' sequel is being directed by the award-winning J.A. Bayona ('The Impossible', 'A Monster Calls') with the previous film's director Colin Trevorrow back on screenwriting duty with Derek Connolly, both of whom are also set to write the script for 2019's 'Star Wars: Episode IX'.

Also starring in the movie are Justice Smith, James Cromwell and Toby Jones. And while plot details for the forthcoming movie are very much under wraps, SlashFilm reveal that we can expect themes of 'animal cruelty and exploitation' within the story.

'Jurassic World 2' is currently set for a June 22nd 2018 release.