Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) may be a fan-favourite character from the 'Jurassic Park' series, but he's somebody who'll be arguing against the rescue mission for the dinosaurs in upcoming movie 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'. When Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) decide to go back to Isla Nubar following news that the dormant volcano on the island is to erupt and wipe out the prehistoric creatures once more, chaos of course ensues.

Jeff Goldblum returns as Dr. Ian Malcolm in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

Though the iconic doctor will likely clash with the two, we know they'll be successful in gaining permission to go back to the island, so will that be the end of Malcolm's role in the movie? That's actually pretty likely, as Goldblum confirmed in previous months that he'd only be in a small part of the film.

Speaking with EW, the actor teased of his character's motivations in 'Fallen Kingdom': "They bring me in front of Congress. They want to know if I have an opinion of the volcano and if we should let the dinosaurs go. I’m like Owen (Pratt) and Claire (Howard) and a deep lover of all living things but you’ve heard me on the subject of the misguided reanimation. As long as a volcano, my best advice as difficult as it is, is that we should let evolution course correct. We have the power to destroy ourselves and we need to wise up."

He also said of returning to the role: "I have such a fond memory of working with Steven Spielberg and the casts of the two movies. People seem to get a kick out of my character here and there and I didn’t want to let anyone down. I was thrilled getting another chance at it. My best advice is to keep everyone away and let the volcano do its stuff. But as we know there are other agendas afoot. These people who want to misuse our accomplishments for profit or for cheap entertainment or for militaristic power? Shame on them. We must resist."

Despite only seeing him in a small part of 'Fallen Kingdom', there have been teasers about the third entry into the new 'Jurassic World' series, which suggested Goldblum and other figures of the franchise's past would have a big role to play in the next instalment. Seeing what that will be is of course a bit of a waiting game, but we imagine those working behind-the-scenes are doing their all to make it as special as possible.

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is set to come to cinemas on June 22, 2018.