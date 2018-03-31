Jeff Goldblum may be making a comeback to the 'Jurassic Park' franchise in 'Jurassic World 2', bringing the Dr. Ian Malcolm character back to the big screen for the first time in two decades, but it wasn't always going to be the case. In fact, there was a point in which the original film's director Steven Spielberg almost wrote out the character entirely.

Jeff Goldblum will bring Dr. Ian Malcolm back for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

Despite Malcolm not being the lead character in the first movie - that was something left for Sam Neill's Alan Grant - he was still an instant hit with fans, becoming a firm favourite and sizzling in a shirtless scene that's gone down in cinematic history. Those behind-the-scenes however weren't always convinced he should be around.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, the actor said he "felt moved to advocate for my inclusion" after Spielberg told him he may no longer be needed.

He said Spielberg insisted: "The people want that character melded into the Sam Neill character – I don’t think Sam Neill was doing it yet, but the Alan Grant character – and I said no no no, I think keep that character but, um... I don’t know what I said, but anyway, it turns out that I got to be in it and that’s the way it goes."

Now, Goldblum is set to appear in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' and will even voice his character from the franchise in upcoming video game 'Jurassic World Evolution', where fans will be able to build their own prehistoric park.

His 'Fallen Kingdom' cameo may only be for a single scene, but Goldblum recently insisted that he would also be returning alongside other iconic characters from the series in 2021's 'Jurassic World 3'.

More: Original Star Jeff Goldblum To Bring Chaos-Theory To 'Jurassic World 2'

Ian Malcolm returns in 'Jurassic World 2', which comes to cinemas across the UK on June 22, 2018.