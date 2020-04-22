Jeff Beck has rescheduled his UK tour for 2021.

The 75-year-old guitar legend was due to hit the road for a string of dates, kicking off next month, but as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on mass gatherings, the musician has postponed the run until April and May next year.

The former Yardbirds star was due to be joined by Vinnie Colaiuta on drums, Rhonda Smith on bass, and cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith.

The new dates will now kick off on April 21, 2021, at Sheffield City Hall, and conclude with two consecutive nights at London's Royal Albert Hall starting on May 1.

All tickets purchased for the original dates remain valid.

A previous press release stated that ''Jeff is working on new music due in 2020 to be released worldwide by Rhino / Warner Records''.

Jeff's last album was 2016's 'Loud Hailer'.

Meanwhile, Jeff recently teamed up with his friend Johnny Depp on a cover of the late Beatles frontman John Lennon's 1970 hit 'Isolation'.

The Hollywood actor joined Instagram this month, and admitted 'Isolation' is now ''especially fitting'', as he plugged his cover of the tune, which was recorded months before coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

He captioned the post: ''Isolation

''Collaboration with my dear friend @jeffbeckofficial . Link in Bio (sic)''

Jeff Beck's rescheduled tour dates are as follows:

April 21, Sheffield City Hall

April 22, York Barbican

April 23, Manchester Apollo

April 25, Birmingham Symphony Hall

April 26, Gateshead Sage

April 27, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

April 30, Cardiff St David's Hall

May 1, London Royal Albert Hall

May 2, London Royal Albert Hall