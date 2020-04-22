Jeff Beck has announced the rescheduled dates for his UK tour which will now take place in April and May 2021.
Jeff Beck has rescheduled his UK tour for 2021.
The 75-year-old guitar legend was due to hit the road for a string of dates, kicking off next month, but as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on mass gatherings, the musician has postponed the run until April and May next year.
The former Yardbirds star was due to be joined by Vinnie Colaiuta on drums, Rhonda Smith on bass, and cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith.
The new dates will now kick off on April 21, 2021, at Sheffield City Hall, and conclude with two consecutive nights at London's Royal Albert Hall starting on May 1.
All tickets purchased for the original dates remain valid.
A previous press release stated that ''Jeff is working on new music due in 2020 to be released worldwide by Rhino / Warner Records''.
Jeff's last album was 2016's 'Loud Hailer'.
Meanwhile, Jeff recently teamed up with his friend Johnny Depp on a cover of the late Beatles frontman John Lennon's 1970 hit 'Isolation'.
The Hollywood actor joined Instagram this month, and admitted 'Isolation' is now ''especially fitting'', as he plugged his cover of the tune, which was recorded months before coronavirus was declared a pandemic.
He captioned the post: ''Isolation
''Collaboration with my dear friend @jeffbeckofficial . Link in Bio (sic)''
Jeff Beck's rescheduled tour dates are as follows:
April 21, Sheffield City Hall
April 22, York Barbican
April 23, Manchester Apollo
April 25, Birmingham Symphony Hall
April 26, Gateshead Sage
April 27, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
April 30, Cardiff St David's Hall
May 1, London Royal Albert Hall
May 2, London Royal Albert Hall
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The Crossroads Guitar Festival hit Madison Square Garden in April this year with tickets selling...