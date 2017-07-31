The legendary French actress Jeanne Moreau has passed away at the age of 89 today, according to information released by her agent. As of yet, the circumstances surrounding her death have not been released, but the French President has already paid tribute to the star.

Jeanne Moreau at Cannes Film Festival in 2008

The actress, whose best known role was probably 1962's award-winning romance 'Jules et Jim', was found dead at her home in Paris on July 31st 2017 as confirmed by both the Mayor of the capital and her long-time agent. She was a stalwart figure of French New Wave cinema and her supporters are understandably devastated.

'Legend of cinema and theatre, Jeanne Moreau was an artist engaged in the whirlwind of life with an absolute freedom', President Emmanuel Macron Tweeted.

Plus, Cannes Film Festival head Pierre Lescure confessed his high emotions on hearing the sad news. 'She was strong and she didn't like to see people pour their hearts out', he told his followers. 'Sorry, Jeanne, but this is beyond us. We are crying.'

Other major roles for Jeanne in her almost 70-year career were 1958's 'Ascenseur Pour L'échafaud' ('Elevator to the Gallows'), 1968's 'La Mariée était en Noir' ('The Bride Wore Black'), 1961's 'La Notte', 1979's 'L'adolescente' and 1965's 'Viva Maria!' for which she won a BAFTA for Best Foreign Actress.

She has worked alongside legends the likes of Brigitte Bardot, Tony Richardson and Orson Welles and has even appeared in English language films such as 1993's 'Map of the Human Heart' alongside John Cusack, 1996's 'I Love You, I Love You Not' opposite Claire Danes and 1998's 'Ever After' with Drew Barrymore.

The actress was married three times in her life; to Jean-Louis Richard from 1949 to 1964 (though they separated in '51), Teodoro Rubanis in 1966 and William Friedkin from 1977 to 1979. She also had high-profile relationships with Tony Richardson, Louis Malle, François Truffaut, Pierre Cardin and Miles Davis.

Jeanne Moreau is survived by her son Jerome Richard, whose father is her first husband Jean-Louis Richard.