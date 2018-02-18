'Grey's Anatomy' fans may know her as Dr. Sam Bello on the long-running ABC medical drama from Shonda Rhimes, but Jeanine Mason is arguably set to make even more of a name for herself, after it was confirmed she would be starring in the leading role in the upcoming 'Roswell' reboot. Based on the book 'Roswell High' by Melinda Metz, the series will see Mason star as Liz Ortecho; a biomedical researcher who's haunted by a tragedy, and returns to her hometown where she's forced to deal with the unexplainable.

Jeanine Mason will lead the new 'Roswell' reboot

Discovering that her childhood crush is an alien, who's serving as a member of the police, she'll realise that not all in Roswell has ever been what it seems. A violent attack then leads Liz to search for answers, whilst political allegiances threaten to expose the eventual romance that will blossom between her and her long-standing alien love interest.

The pilot episode for the reboot series has been written by Carina Adly MacKenzie, whilst Julie Plec, known for her work on 'The Vampire Diaries' has signed on to direct. The pair will also be serving as executive producers alongside Kevin Kelly Brown and Lawrence Bender through their Bender Brown Prods company, as well as Amblin TV's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.

The original 'Roswell' series helped launch the careers of such stars as Shiri Appleby and Jason Behr, and even made Katherine Heigl a household name; a woman who's now also known for her time on 'Grey's Anatomy' in the role of Izzie Stevens.

Mason however doesn't need the series to make a name for herself. As well as her role in 'Grey's Anatomy', she took home the trophy on the fifth season of 'So You Think You Can Dance', as well as guest starring in shows including 'Criminal Minds' and 'Major Crimes'.

We'll bring you more news on the upcoming 'Roswell' reboot as and when we get it.