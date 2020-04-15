DJ Jazzy Jeff forgot 10 days of his life due to coronavirus.

The 55-year-old DJ is sure he had the virus recently, as he was battling a high temperature and lost his sense of smell and taste.

Speaking to Will Smith for his new Snapchat series, 'Will From Home', said: ''I came home from my trip, you know, I feel like I'm coming down with something. Got in the bed, don't remember the next 10 days.

''My temperature had reached about 103, the chills, I lost smell, I lost sense of taste. When I went and got the chest X-Ray, she came in and said pneumonia in both of your lungs. People think we're at the end, and I think we're really at the beginning.''

The 'Summertime' hitmaker had previously insisted he and Will will definitely reunite but it has been difficult because of his hectic schedule.

Speaking in 2016, he added: ''The biggest part of us doing this [reuniting] is the clearing of the schedule. I tour about 180 days out of the year but he makes movies so it's more on his side of having to clear a schedule for us to be able to rehearse and go on the road. Sometimes it gets a little hard with him being one of the biggest movie stars in the world to free up his time. He absolutely positively wants to do this; the funny thing is, he made the announcement before he even told me.''

And Jazzy Jeff is excited to head back to the studio but isn't sure he could capture the same ''freedom'' he felt three decades ago.

He shared: ''I want us to make music and see what we come out with. The funny thing is when we were making music before, we didn't have kids or mortgages and careers and so many other things. How much will we be able to erase all of that stuff and go back?

''That's not just with him and I; it's something I think about with music today. I think of some of the old stuff I did and there's a level of freedom and I feel like I am much more accomplished, have a lot more equipment, many more resources [now].''