Jay-Z has embraced a string of diverse actors for his matriarchal video for 'Family Feud' featuring Beyonce. Directed by the Academy Award nominated Ava DuVernay of 'Selma' fame, it's a short film about a future presidency.
The video opens with a poignant quote by the American novelist James Baldwin: 'The wretched of the earth do not decide to become extinct, they resolve, on the contrary, to multiply: life is their weapon against life, life is all that they have.'
It then begins with a stand-off between Michael B. Jordan and Thandie Newton's characters, who appear to be brother and sister arguing over the latter being head of their Presidential family, before being interrupted by Thandie's lover who kills Michael. Then Thandie kills her own lover.
It's a tragedy that causes ripples in the female-led government of the distant future; a future where Irene Bedard plays a Native American co-president with Omari Hardwick. They speak of the Founding Mothers, who were formed in the not-so-distant future, and who reviewed laws such as the Second Amendment.
Co-produced by DuVernay, Jay-Z and Chaka Pilgrim with a score by Flying Lotus, the film also stars Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, as well as Jessica Chastain, Brie Larson and Rosario Dawson among others.
'Family Feud' is taken from Jay-Z's 2017 album '4:44'.
