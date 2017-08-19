Jay Z Pictures

As a highly recognisable celebrity in the music world, Jay Z is often photographed around and about by the paparazzi. Often, Jay Z will be photographed with his wife, Beyoncé Knowles, with the two out at important musical events or prestigious locations. In addition to being photographed on the street or while enjoying a bit of down-time, Jay Z has been photographed in concert, and while visiting his wife while she is performing.
Jay Z , Beyonce' - Celebrities at the Los Angeles Clippers game. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles...
Jay Z and Beyonce - 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art - Outside...
Jay-Z - 'Legends of the Summer' Tour at the Rose Bowl - Los Angeles, California, United States - Monday 29th...
Jay-Z - Jay-Z 'Magna Carta Holy Grail' album release exclusively for Samsung Galaxy at Liberty Warehouse - New York City,...
Jay-Z and Shawn Carter - Jay Z attends a press conference in support of the proposed bid by Forest City...