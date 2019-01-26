The friendship between rappers Jay Z and Kanye West has reportedly been in turmoil for a number of years but Ye may have just made it worse after he announced he would be suing Hova’s former label and the recording company that gave him his first deal.

Kanye West is suing two record labels

West, 41, filed two separate lawsuits on Friday, one against Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records and another against EMI, claiming he signed an exclusive recording agreement.

According to TMZ, the Almost Famous hitmaker is asking for a 'declaration of rights over a dispute' he's having with Roc-A-Fella, along with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Jay Z and Kanye’s formerly solid friendship - which saw Jiggy and Damon Dash’s label, Roc-A-Fella, sign Kanye in 2004 and the two rapping heavyweights collaborate on the album Watch the Throne in 2011 - hit a curveball when Kanye called out Jay on his Saint Pablo tour for not calling after his wife, Kim Kardashian, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016.

Jay Z then responded on his 2017 album, 4:44 with a song rumoured to be about his friendship with Kanye, Kill Jay Z.

During separate interviews, Jay Z has said he and Kanye are still ‘like brothers’ but Kanye claims the feud began when Bey and Jay didn’t attend Kimye’s wedding in 2014.

Now, Kanye has hit out at Roc-A-Fella and EMI. The Roc-A-Fella lawsuit was reportedly heavily redacted, but the suit against EMI April Music had more details.

The suit alleges that West signed a contract with EMI in 2003, a year before his breakthrough hit album College Dropout.

Between 2003 and 2011, West reportedly wrote over 200 songs, either by himself or with other writers, and then gave those rights to EMI.

While the lawsuit doesn't mention any specific songs, they are said to be among the most influential in his cataloge.

The EMI lawsuit is also heavily redacted, although it does say there is some sort of dispute between West and EMI.

The rapper reportedly wants a judge to declare his rights under the contract, presumably for a substantial sum of money.

West has also hired one of the most powerful law firms in the country for this lawsuit, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.