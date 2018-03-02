Jay Z has ended Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ reign at the top of the Forbes list of hip-hop’s highest earners, mostly thanks to cognac and champagne.

The magazine reported on Thursday (March 1st) that the 48 year old rapper – who welcomed twins roughly a year ago with his wife Beyonce and released his latest album 4:44 - had a net worth of $900 million, increasing his wealth over the last 12 months by an estimated $90 million.

That increase was largely derived from the booming value of his interests in Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Ussé cognac, as well as ownership stakes in record label Roc Nation and his Tidal music streaming service.

Diddy had been top of the list for each of the last seven years since it was established in 2011, but was displaced at the top by Jigga this time out. He’s in second place in 2018, with a net worth of $825 million, and that sum is down to his major investments in liquor brands, including his own DeLeon Tequila label.

Rap impresario and producer Dr Dre is in third position with an estimated worth of $770 million. Forbes reckons that his fortune is still in large part owed to Apple’s $3 billion purchase of his Beats headphones almost four years ago.

Eminem and Drake – the youngest rapper on the list – followed in fourth and fifth place, a long way behind in raw wealth terms with fortunes of $100 million each.

Surprisingly, it’s Eminem’s first appearance on the list, but his value is sure to skyrocket over the next 12 months as his Revival tour kicks in. Canadian Drake, at just 31, is much younger than the other stars in the top five, and he also has interests in liquor and real estate.

Forbes compiles the annual list by looking at past earnings and financial documents, valuing current holdings and advertising deals and talking to analysts, lawyers, managers and other industry experts to ascertain a star’s net worth.

