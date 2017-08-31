It seems the late, great soul singer Amy Winehouse had offers of help from all corners of the world before her tragic death in 2011 and was even offered a place to stay by rap mogul and producer, Jay Z and his superstar singer wife, Beyonce.

As the star promoted his new album 4:44, he spoke about the Back to Black hitmaker - who died aged 27 - and became immediately concerned about her state of mind.

USWeekly.com reported the billionaire rapper had offered his support to the troubled singer who had a long running battle with drink and drugs.

The dad-of-three said: "I looked at her, and I was like, 'Stay with us'. The first time we hung out, I told her, 'Stay with us'."

"She was telling us, she was writing the songs to our face.. 'They're trying to make me go to rehab, I'm not going,' like, what? You have to go!"

Amy was found dead from alcohol intoxication at her London home and sent the music world and fans worldwide into international mourning in July five years ago.

Jay-Z worked with Amy on a remix of her hit single Rehab.

He also worked with Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington who committed suicide in July this year.

He spoke in more detail about the stigma surrounding social and mental illness and how it is not being tackled appropriately - leading to people who are suffering not getting the help they need.

"We're not dealing with that because it's not the cool thing to do," Jay-Z claimed.

"These things unfortunately have to happen on a large stage so everyone can see."

In his Tidal podcast released last Friday, Jay Z also explained the reasons behind the names of his new twins with Beyonce.

He said: "Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter. And then Sir was, like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."