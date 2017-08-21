It has been three years since THAT elevator incident which saw Jay-Z being assaulted by his sister-in-law Solange Knowles, and now is the first time has spoken out about the controversial security footage that was later leaked. Apparently, it's all well and truly water under the bridge now.

Jay-Z at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

The rapper revealed that that night in the elevator at the Standard Hotel in New York City was the first and only argument he and Solange have ever had, though he didn't explain what it was all about. These days, the pair get along just fine.

'We've always had a great relationship. I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life', he told RapRader in an interview. 'It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space, but it ain't nothing. We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we've been cool. She's like my sister. I will protect her. That's my sister, not my sister-in-law, my sister.'

His wife Beyonce was present at the time of the incident, which came following the Met Gala in 2014, though she has never actually publicly spoken about it - unless the disagreement had something to do with the rather unambiguous remarks she made about her husband's alleged infidelity in 2016's 'Lemonade' album.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z seemed to directly address the situation on the song 'Kill Jay Z' which is the first track on his latest album '4:44' released in June this year. 'You egged Solange on / Knowin' all along, all you had to say you was wrong', he raps. 'You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don't even know what else to say / N***a, never go full Eric Benét / I don't even know what you woulda done / In the future, other n***as playin' football with your son.'