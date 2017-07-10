The rapper hits the road this October.
This Fall will see Jay-Z embark on his first run of dates for his '4:44' album tour. He'll be performing across the US and Canada with 31 dates announced so far. He's also still got some festival shows coming up over the next few months.
Jay-Z at the Vanity Fair Oscar party
The 47-year-old rapper launched his thirteenth studio album just over a week ago and is now following it up with an official arena tour beginning in October. He'll kick things off at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on October 27th 2017, ending on December 21st at The Forum in Los Angeles, California.
He's also set to visit cities the likes of Las Vegas, New Orleans, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Toronto, Washington D.C., Chicago, Seattle and New York City to name but a few. The pre-sale for the tickets opened today (July 10th 2017) to Tidal subscribers only, with the general sale beginning next week.
Live Nation will be producing the tour, as the 'Holy Grail' singer has a $200 million touring contract with them lasting ten years. Ahead of the Fall dates, however, he'll be making headline appearances at summer festivals such as Made In America, Austin City Limits and Meadows Festival.
Jay-Z's latest album, '4:44', came out on June 30th through Roc Nation. Co-produced by No I.D., James Blake and Dominic Maker, it caused a flurry of controversy over the fact that it appeared to be a response to his wife Beyonce's 'Lemonade' record. He appears to confess to his alleged infidelity, but it all seems to be water under the bridge now because Bey even appeared on his new song 'Family Feud'. Other guest stars include Damian Marley, Frank Ocean and James Blake, not to mention his own mother Gloria Carter.
More: Kanye West and Jay-Z are feuding over Tidal contract
Tickets for Jay-Z's tour go on sale from July 14th.
Tour Dates:
Oct. 27 - Anaheim, Calif. - Honda Center
Oct. 28 - Las Vegas, Nev. - T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 1 - Fresno, Calif. - Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Nov. 3 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Talking Stick Resort Arena
Nov. 5 - Denver, Colo. - Pepsi Center Arena
Nov. 7 - Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center
Nov. 8 - Houston, Texas - Toyota Center
Nov. 9 - New Orleans, La. - Smoothie King Center
Nov. 11 - Orlando, Fla. - Amway Center
Nov. 12 - Miami, Fla. - American Airlines Arena
Nov. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. - Philips Arena
Nov. 15 - Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena
Nov. 16 - Charlotte, N.C. - Spectrum Center
Nov. 18 - Detroit, Mich. - Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio - Quicken Loans Arena
Nov. 21 - Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
Nov. 22 - Toronto, Ontario - Air Canada Centre
Nov. 25 - Boston, Mass. - TD Garden
Nov. 26 - Brooklyn, N.Y. - Barclays Center
Nov. 29 - Washington, D.C. - Verizon Center
Dec. 2 - Uniondale, N.Y. - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Dec. 5 - Chicago, Ill. - United Center
Dec. 6 - Lincoln, Nebr. - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Dec. 9 - Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place
Dec. 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Dec. 13 - Seattle, Wash. - KeyArena
Dec. 14 - Portland, Ore. - Moda Center
Dec.16 - Oakland, Calif. - Oracle Arena
Dec. 17 - Sacramento, Calif. - Golden 1 Center
Dec. 19 - San Diego, Calif. - Viejas Arena
Dec. 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. - The Forum
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
Somehow the people at Universal Pictures got it into their heads that easy-on-the-eyes, thin-on-talent Jessica...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....