This Fall will see Jay-Z embark on his first run of dates for his '4:44' album tour. He'll be performing across the US and Canada with 31 dates announced so far. He's also still got some festival shows coming up over the next few months.

Jay-Z at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

The 47-year-old rapper launched his thirteenth studio album just over a week ago and is now following it up with an official arena tour beginning in October. He'll kick things off at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on October 27th 2017, ending on December 21st at The Forum in Los Angeles, California.

He's also set to visit cities the likes of Las Vegas, New Orleans, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Toronto, Washington D.C., Chicago, Seattle and New York City to name but a few. The pre-sale for the tickets opened today (July 10th 2017) to Tidal subscribers only, with the general sale beginning next week.

Live Nation will be producing the tour, as the 'Holy Grail' singer has a $200 million touring contract with them lasting ten years. Ahead of the Fall dates, however, he'll be making headline appearances at summer festivals such as Made In America, Austin City Limits and Meadows Festival.

Jay-Z's latest album, '4:44', came out on June 30th through Roc Nation. Co-produced by No I.D., James Blake and Dominic Maker, it caused a flurry of controversy over the fact that it appeared to be a response to his wife Beyonce's 'Lemonade' record. He appears to confess to his alleged infidelity, but it all seems to be water under the bridge now because Bey even appeared on his new song 'Family Feud'. Other guest stars include Damian Marley, Frank Ocean and James Blake, not to mention his own mother Gloria Carter.

More: Kanye West and Jay-Z are feuding over Tidal contract

Tickets for Jay-Z's tour go on sale from July 14th.

Tour Dates:

Oct. 27 - Anaheim, Calif. - Honda Center

Oct. 28 - Las Vegas, Nev. - T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 1 - Fresno, Calif. - Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Nov. 3 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov. 5 - Denver, Colo. - Pepsi Center Arena

Nov. 7 - Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center

Nov. 8 - Houston, Texas - Toyota Center

Nov. 9 - New Orleans, La. - Smoothie King Center

Nov. 11 - Orlando, Fla. - Amway Center

Nov. 12 - Miami, Fla. - American Airlines Arena

Nov. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. - Philips Arena

Nov. 15 - Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 16 - Charlotte, N.C. - Spectrum Center

Nov. 18 - Detroit, Mich. - Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio - Quicken Loans Arena

Nov. 21 - Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

Nov. 22 - Toronto, Ontario - Air Canada Centre

Nov. 25 - Boston, Mass. - TD Garden

Nov. 26 - Brooklyn, N.Y. - Barclays Center

Nov. 29 - Washington, D.C. - Verizon Center

Dec. 2 - Uniondale, N.Y. - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Dec. 5 - Chicago, Ill. - United Center

Dec. 6 - Lincoln, Nebr. - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Dec. 9 - Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place

Dec. 11 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Dec. 13 - Seattle, Wash. - KeyArena

Dec. 14 - Portland, Ore. - Moda Center

Dec.16 - Oakland, Calif. - Oracle Arena

Dec. 17 - Sacramento, Calif. - Golden 1 Center

Dec. 19 - San Diego, Calif. - Viejas Arena

Dec. 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. - The Forum