Jay Z has today announced his brand new album '4:44', set for release on June 30 exclusively for members of music streaming service TIDAL. The news comes after the rapper's wife Beyonce gave birth to the couple's second and third children over the weekend.

'4:44' will serve as Jay's 13th solo studio album, with the artist also releasing three collaborative records, a live LP, five compilation albums and a soundtrack album in the past, as well as two EPs. His success in the rap game is pretty much unrivalled, with every solo album he's released since 1998 hitting the top spot on the US album chart. In the UK, he's not been quite as successful but did manage to claim his first UK number 1 LP in 2013 with the release of 'Magna Carta... Holy Grail'.

The album's exclusivity to TIDAL is unsurprising; Jay is one of the artists who helped launch the music streaming platform in a bid to give musicians a bigger slice of the pie when it comes to dishing out profits made from streaming material.

As the father to five-year-old Blue Ivy, as well as his two new children, fans will likely be expecting some of the most emotional and personal material Jay has ever released on his new record. Speculation will also be rife as to the name of the record, '4:44'; a title that has been hyped for a few days now after billboards sporting the numbers popped up around Los Angeles and New York, with a trailer even running during the NBA Finals.

The trailer that ran earlier this June included Mahershala Ali, Danny Glover and Lupita Nyongo'o, and now many are wondering if the stars could filter into a music video for what will serve as the first cut from the record. You can check out the trailer below:

Excited to bring @Sprint customers exclusive content through our partnership with @TIDALHiFi - more news coming tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/YIbZ4h5Zoq — MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) June 8, 2017

We'll bring you more details on Jay's new album as and when we get it.