Jay Z’s new studio album 4:44 has finally been unleashed on the world, after a lengthy teaser campaign of trailer videos lasting nearly a month – but its arrival has been met with an angry reception in some quarters.

Advance ads for the record suggested that it would be a Tidal / Sprint exclusive, after Jay Z concluded a $200 million deal with the Sprint telecommunications company earlier this year. However, a twist that many fans didn’t foresee was that users had to have signed up to Tidal before the album’s release.

It’s not all doom and gloom, at least not for American listeners, however. The ten-track album streamed on iHeartRadio across the 160 Pop, Rhythm and Urban radio stations in the US, and fans will be able to hear the entire album on Urban and Rhythm formats throughout the day until midnight on July 1st.

Happily, for everyone else, sources indicated to Variety shortly after it dropped that 4:44, Jigga’s 13th studio album and first in four years, will be available on Apple Music after a week of exclusivity on Tidal on July 7th. Logically, that suggests it will also be available on iTunes.

Other sources claim it will also be available on Spotify, despite Jay Z’s notoriously rocky relationship with the major streaming services. Back in April, the rapper pulled large sections of his back catalogue from Spotify and Apple Music.

Away from music, it’s set to be an incredibly busy time for Jigga as his wife Beyonce gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this month. They’ve reportedly taken them home after a short hospital stay, but it’s apparently not true that they’ve lavished $10 million on their little ones, despite recent reports.

Gossip Cop moved to deny a Life & Style article on Wednesday (June 28th) that suggested the power couple had shelled out on designer diaper bags and diamond-encrusted pacifiers.

“Money isn’t a factor. It wasn’t for Blue, either, but the twins seem to have spurred Beyonce and Jay to go even more over-the-top than usual. These babies will be living larger than life!” a source had apparently said.

