Jay-Z and Beyonce are certainly set to do their bit for Hurricane Harvey relief with their forthcoming benefit concert that will see the latter return to the stage for the first time since giving birth to twins, and since the Grammys in February. It is set to take place next month.

Beyonce and Jay-Z snapped a a Clippers game

The musical power couple will be showing solidarity for the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma with a special concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York that will feature artists from Jay-Z's Roc Nation label.

'Tidal will be hosting our annual benefit concert with details to soon follow', a Tidal spokesperson told Vanity Fair. 'We have not announced or confirmed any line up or partner organizations, but stay tuned.' We don't know exactly who to expect, but given that J. Cole, Jaden Smith, Rihanna and T.I. are all amongst the artists respresented by the label, it's bound to be an exciting night.

Beyonce has been a leading figure in the hurricane relief efforts, pleading with her fans to 'come together in a collective effort to raise our voices, to help our communities, to lift our spirits and heal' during the Hand in Hand telethon earlier this month.

'During a time where it's impossible to watch the news without seeing violence or racism in this country, just when you think it couldn't possibly get worse, natural disasters take precious life, do massive damage and forever change lives, leaving behind contaminated water, flooded hospitals, schools and nursing homes', she said at the time.

She even went out of her way to visit those affected in Houston, bringing food supplies and offering words of comfort to some of the evacuees congregated at St. John's Church.

The show will take place on October 17th 2017, with ticketing information available in due course.