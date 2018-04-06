Jay Z and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter has already made something of a name for herself in the fashion world at the tender age of six, and at least part of the reason why has been made public – she has her own stylist and personal shopper!

The last year or so has seen the music power couple’s eldest daughter wearing chic clothes at a lot of high-profile event, from sporting a custom dress and wig to her grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala to the bespoke Valery Kovalska white suit she was spotted in at the 2018 Grammys.

While most little girls have to accept what they’re given by their parents, Blue Ivy has the help of a personal stylist, confirmed by Women’s Wear Daily on Thursday (April 5th) and whose name is Manuel Mendez.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:20pm PDT

He seems to have been a part of Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment venture, and apparently started working with Blue Ivy when she was just 20 months old back in September 2013. Since then, she’s been dressed by Mendez for everything from her dad’s ‘Family Feud’ music video and her mother’s glamorous Instagram photo shoots.

No word on whether he’s started selecting outfits for Blue Ivy’s siblings, nine month old twins Sir and Rumi…

More: Who bit Beyonce’s face? The whole story, according to Tiffany Haddish

Furthermore, according to her dad when he stopped by David Letterman’s new Netflix show for a new episode this week, Blue Ivy has been speaking up for herself and become more assertive.

“I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school,” the 48 year old rapper said. “So we’re driving, and I hear a little voice. ‘Dad?’ I turn around and she said, ‘I didn’t like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me. It hurt my feelings’.”

Most dads wouldn’t appreciate the back-chat, but Jigga said he was proud of his little girl for speaking her mind and standing up for herself. “That’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever said to me,” he replied to his daughter.

More: Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy steals the show at the Wearable Art Gala